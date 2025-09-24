A massive sinkhole, measuring roughly 30 by 30 meters and 50 meters deep, opened up on Wednesday morning, September 24, on Samsen Road near Wachira Hospital in Bangkok, causing severe traffic disruptions and forcing evacuations. Videos shared on social media show the gaping hole swallowing two electricity poles and a police forklift truck, with subsidence continuing to expand near the hospital and Sam Sen police station. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) confirmed the collapse occurred around 6:30 AM, affecting utilities and prompting safety inspections. Residents of nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution, though no injuries have been reported so far. Sinkhole in Mexico: Delivery Truck Swallowed by Sinkhole in Mexico City, Video Surfaces.

Massive 50-Metre Sinkhole Swallows Part of Bangkok’s Samsen Road

JUST IN 🚨 Massive sinkhole swallows part of busy Bangkok street pic.twitter.com/AiXgp96QuX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 24, 2025

No Injuries as 50-Metre-Deep Sinkhole Opens in Bangkok

Bangkok, 4 km from where we lived In front of Wachira Hospital. The appearance of a hole 30 x 30 meters wide and 50 meters deep, continues to increase in front of the hospital and in front of the Sam Sen police station. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/7PdomnfJQu — Warren Redlich - Chasing Dreams 🇺🇸 (@WR4NYGov) September 24, 2025

