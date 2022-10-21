Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian's Southern Operational Command said that on October 20, Ukraine's army killed 28 Russian troops and destroyed several Msta-S-type self-propelled artillery systems, a mortar, an infantry fighting vehicle and a tank on the southern front line. Besides, the Ukraine's Armed Forces also destroyed two Russian ammunition depots and a checkpoint by the village of Borozenske in Kherson Oblast. Nuclear War Inevitable? Russia May Detonate Nuclear Weapon Over Black Sea As Vladimir Putin Preparing To Declare Full-Fledged War On Ukraine, Say Reports.

