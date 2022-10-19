Moscow, October 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing defeat in many areas of Ukraine, may detonate a nuclear bomb over the Black Sea to make the world aware about Russia’s power. Reports of Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace being called at an emergency meeting in pentagon has intensified rumours and left people panicked.

British media said that the threat of Putin preparing for some kind of nuclear show of force has recently increased . Reports said the British defense secretary immediately left for a trip to Washington to discuss the situation with the US defense secretary. Russia President Vladimir Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attacking Crimea Bridge

According to the report of The Sun, James Heappey, the Minister of State for the Armed Forces, has acknowledged that times are such when such conversations are necessary. Fears of Putin's nuclear explosion are looming at a time when Russian forces continue to be defeated in Ukraine. Western officials have warned that Putin and his military generals are becoming increasingly frustrated by the continuing defeat in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin warned last month that a nuclear bomb could also be used to defend territorial integrity. Vladimir Putin Has No Regrets About Conflict in Ukraine, Says 'Russia Doing the Right Thing'

These reports comes at a time when Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that a weapon such as an nuclear bomb could be used to defend the occupied territories of Ukraine. "All these regions are inseparable parts of the Russian Republic," he had said. They will be provided with the same security that is given to the rest of the Russian territory. Meanwhile, sources said that Putin is running short of weapons. This includes S-300 missiles. A Western official said that although the Russian arsenal is vast, it is by no means infinite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).