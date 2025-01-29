At least 18 people have died after a plane carrying 21 crashed in Sudan's Unity State on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, local media reported. As per the United Nations' Radio Miraya, the plane had departed from an oilfield in the northern state when it crashed. More details are awaited. Sudan: 8 Killed, 95 Injured in Attack by Paramilitary RSF in El Fasher.

Sudan Plane Crash

BREAKING: A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew in South Sudan's Unity State has crashed, 18 people dead pic.twitter.com/6CJ0OOKHbP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 29, 2025

Plane Crashes in Sudan

DEVELOPMENT STORY: Several Feared Dead as Plane from Unity State Crashes En Route to Juba A plane traveling from Unity State has crashed while on its way to Juba, with several people feared dead. The exact number of casualties and the cause of the crash remain unclear at this… pic.twitter.com/2LdwhuOJpS — South Sudan Eagles Media (@ssemtv) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)