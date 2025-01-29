At least 18 people have died after a plane carrying 21 crashed in Sudan's Unity State on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, local media reported. As per the United Nations' Radio Miraya, the plane had departed from an oilfield in the northern state when it crashed. More details are awaited. Sudan: 8 Killed, 95 Injured in Attack by Paramilitary RSF in El Fasher.

Sudan Plane Crash

Plane Crashes in Sudan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)