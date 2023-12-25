A pilot project that would permit the sale of cocaine for personal use in Bern, the Swiss capital, is under consideration by the city’s governing council. The project is similar to an ongoing trial that allows pharmacies to sell cannabis. The Bernese parliament has backed the proposal, but it faces resistance from the city administration and would need a revision of the federal law. Burqa Ban in Switzerland: Swiss Parliament Approves Ban on Face Coverings in Public, Sets Fine For Violators.

Bern Mulls Allowing Sale of Cocaine for Recreational Use

SWITZERLAND: The country's capital Bern is considering a pilot scheme to allow the sale of cocaine for recreational use — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 25, 2023

