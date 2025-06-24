Syringe Attack in France: 145 People Pricked With Needle During Fete de la Musique Festival Across Multiple Cities Including Paris; 12 Arrested (See Pic and Videos)

At least 145 people, mostly women, were pricked with needles during France’s Fête de la Musique festival across multiple cities, including Paris, Lyon, and Bordeaux. The bizarre syringe attacks triggered panic, with several victims hospitalised for toxicology tests to determine if any drugs or toxins were injected. Authorities confirmed the arrest of 12 suspects but have yet to establish a clear motive. The French Interior Ministry noted that the incidents, though small compared to the festival's nationwide turnout, mark a disturbing trend of needle attacks in public gatherings. Emmanuel Macron Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron? Viral Video Shows France’s First Lady Purportedly Taking a Swing at French President Upon Their Arrival at Hanoi Airport.

145 People Pricked with Syringes During French Music Festival

Nightmare in #France Needle attacks spark panic at Music Festival France's annual Fête de la Musique turned into public safety scare after 145 people, mostly women reported being pricked with syringes during celebrations across the country The bizarre attacks were reported in… pic.twitter.com/mbxowA35uO — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 24, 2025

