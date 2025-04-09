In response to Donald Trump's 104% tariffs, China has announced its own retaliatory move, imposing an additional 84% tariff on American goods. According to Reuters, the Chinese Ministry of Finance confirmed that these new tariffs will take effect on April 10. This marks a significant increase from the previously set 34% tariff rate on US imports. China’s Stock Market Rises Despite 104% US Tariffs Imposed by President Donald Trump, SSE Composite Index Shows Upward Growth.

China Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on US Goods

BREAKING: China finance ministry says it will impose additional tariffs of 84% on US goods — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 9, 2025

