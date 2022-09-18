Taliban will ban PUBG game and TikTok application in Afghanistan within next three months, the ministry of telecommunication said on Saturday. The Taliban had earlier said that these apps were leading youth of the country astray. Since it seized power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned Music, Movies and has put restrictions on girls attending schools and colleges.

Taliban is going to ban TikTok and Pubg applications in Afghanistan within next 3 months times, the Ministry of Telecommunication announced on Saturday. 1/2https://t.co/5mSTdVVAQJ — Khaama Press (KP) (@khaama) September 18, 2022

The Taliban’s ministry of communication and IT will ban PUBG and TikTok in Afghanistan. — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 17, 2022

Breaking: Taliban says it will ban Chinese video hosting app #TikTok and gaming app #PUBG. The decision was taken during a meeting of Taliban's Ministry of Communications and Information today. Pakistan last year also briefly banned TikTok for "spreading obscenity". pic.twitter.com/EIASoZ3JgZ — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) September 18, 2022

