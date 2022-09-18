Taliban will ban PUBG game and TikTok application in Afghanistan within next three months, the ministry of telecommunication said on Saturday. The Taliban had earlier said that these apps were leading youth of the country astray. Since it seized power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned Music, Movies and has put restrictions on girls attending schools and colleges.

Check Tweets:

