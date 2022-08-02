US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's Taipei on Tuesday, August 2 despite several warnings from China. The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing.

Check Tweet:

Top US politician Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite warnings from China that Washington will "pay the price" for the visit Follow live updates https://t.co/EPhvYP95Ex — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)