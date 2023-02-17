In a heartwarming incident that took place in Turkey, a woman was pulled alive from earthquake rubble quake-hit Turkey. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was pulled out of the rubble nearly 11 days after quake hit Turkey. In another incident, a young boy was also pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey after 260 hours, that is nearly 11 days after the country was hit by earthquakes. Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Woman Pulled Alive From Earthquake Rubble

BREAKING: Woman pulled alive from earthquake rubble in Turkey, nearly 11 days after it happened pic.twitter.com/7QYLAjEti5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 16, 2023

Young Boy Pulled Alive From the Rubble

Another survivor: Young boy pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey after 260 hours, nearly 11 days pic.twitter.com/p2OHf6zgKt — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 16, 2023

