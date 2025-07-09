According to reports, Emirates Airlines will start accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for flight bookings in 2026. The UAE-based airline has signed a preliminary agreement with Crypto.com to enable crypto payments through its platform. The move is aimed at attracting younger, tech-savvy travellers who prefer using digital currencies. Emirates' deputy president Adnan Kazim confirmed the development, highlighting the UAE’s growing role as a crypto hub. With over 650 crypto firms operating in Dubai's DMCC zone, the region continues to embrace digital assets across sectors. Emirates First ‘Airbus A350’ Enters Commercial Service, Operating Inaugural Flight From Dubai to Edinburgh.

