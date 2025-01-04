Dubai, January 4: Emirates marked a significant milestone on Friday as its first Airbus A350 entered commercial service, operating its inaugural flight from Dubai to Edinburgh. The aircraft, featuring Emirates' latest cabin products, is the first of 65 A350s joining the airline's fleet over the coming years. Emirates has configured its A350 to provide three cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy Class seats. Airbus Layoffs: Global Aircraft Maker To Reduce 5% of Its Global Workforce To Save Costs, Job Cuts To Affect Over 2,000 Employees.

In the coming months, Emirates will operate its Airbus A350 to eight more global destinations namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat, and Bologna.

