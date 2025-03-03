British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday unveiled a £1.6 billion (USD 2 billion) deal enabling Ukraine to purchase 5,000 air-defense missiles using export finance. The package aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing conflict. Starmer emphasized the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against aggression. The deal marks a significant step in military aid, reinforcing ties between the two nations while enhancing Ukraine’s ability to counter aerial threats effectively. UK, France, Ukraine Agree to Work on Ceasefire Plan for Russia's War in Ukraine.

UK PM Keir Starmer Announces £1.6 Billion Deal to Boost Ukraine’s Air Defence

JUST IN: The UK announces a new $2 Billion deal to fund air-defence missiles for Ukraine - Reuters. Prime Minister Kier Starmer is vowing to put “boots on the ground and planes in the air” to provide a deterrent to Russia, as reported by the Guardian. “The UK is prepared to… pic.twitter.com/yg6o0xt6Py — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 2, 2025

