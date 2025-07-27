An 11-year-old girl was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew after being swept into the ocean near Big Lagoon County Park in California. The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 17, when the girl, who had been on the beach, was pulled into the water by strong currents. The Coast Guard received an emergency alert from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and immediately launched a rescue operation. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay issued an urgent marine broadcast and dispatched a helicopter to the scene. She was safely airlifted from the water and is reported to be in stable condition. ICG Ship Rajveer Rescues Americans: Indian Coast Guard Saves 2 US Nationals Stranded at Sea Near Nicobar Islands (See Pics and Videos).

US Coast Guard Rescues 11-Year-Old Girl Swept Away Near California Beach

An 11-year-old girl was rescued after being swept off the beach in California as Coast Guard teams braved crashing waves to reach her just in time. pic.twitter.com/KpCbjRm3x0 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)