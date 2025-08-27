US President Donald Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel, America's chain of restaurants and gift stores, on changing their logo back to what it was. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again." The development came after Cracker Barrel said it would return to its old logo amid redesign controversy after the company faced public backlash over the recent logo change and redesign. "We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, August 27, while referring to the classic illustration of a man, known as Uncle Herschel. ‘This Must End Now’: Donald Trump to Impose Additional Tariffs on Nations Imposing Digital Taxes on US Tech.

Donald Trump Shares Post About Cracker Barrel's New Logo

JUST IN: Trump post about Cracker Barrel logo pic.twitter.com/suV1lYSRwX — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 27, 2025

