Two people were killed while nine others, including three teenagers, sustained injuries as gunfire erupted at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, US. The shooting occurred at around 10:30 PM at an event reportedly with over 200 teenagers, near Lemon Hill Drive and Sedgley Drive. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel confirmed that 11 people were struck, with victims ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old. The victims include a man and a woman who succumbed to their injuries, while the others are reported to be in stable condition. However, authorities have yet to identify the suspect and make an arrest. US Shooting: 11 Injured in Mass Shooting in South Carolina Beach Town.

Philadelphia Park Shooting: 2 Dead, 9 Injured

BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: ELEVEN SHOT, TWO KILLED. @PhillyPolice Commissioner @PPDCommish says three juveniles among those wounded. Adult female & adult male killed. It happened during “a large Memorial Day gathering of hundreds in Fairmount at Lemon Hill.” pic.twitter.com/gM9mwO4zjP — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 27, 2025

Gunfire Erupts at Event With Over 200 Teenagers in Philadelphia

BREAKING: Mass shooting at an event with more than 200 teenagers in Philadelphia. At least 7 victims as of now, as per RT. pic.twitter.com/yNIax2F7ws — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) May 27, 2025

