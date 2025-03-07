The US Supreme Court has rejected Pakistani national Tahawwur Rana’s plea to block his extradition to India over his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Justice Elena Kagan dismissed his emergency appeal, prompting his legal team to escalate the case to Chief Justice John Roberts. Rana, a former associate of terrorist David Coleman Headley, argued that extradition would endanger his life due to his religious identity, health issues, and past ties to Pakistan’s army. Convicted in the US for aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba, Rana is set to face trial in India. His extradition was reaffirmed last month when Donald Trump, alongside PM Narendra Modi, confirmed the decision, saying that Rana would “face justice” in India. ‘Will Soon Be Dead’: Tahawwur Rana Seeks Stay of Extradition to India, Says He Will Be Tortured Since He Is Muslim of Pakistani Origin.

Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Moves Closer

