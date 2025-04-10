European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that the European Union will pause a planned package of tariffs on US goods to give diplomacy a chance following President Donald Trump's reversal on imposing hefty duties. “While we were in the final stages of approving our countermeasures—which had strong backing from our Member States—we’ve decided to put them on hold for 90 days,” von der Leyen said. “If the negotiations do not yield satisfactory results, we are prepared to move forward with our response.” Tariff War: EU Counters US President Donald Trump, Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Between 10% and 25% on American Goods.

EU Puts Counter-Tariffs on Hold After Donald Trump's 90-Day Pause

BREAKING: The European Union is putting countermeasures against US tariffs on hold for 90 days — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)