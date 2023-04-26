Washington on Tuesday banned the sale, manufacture and import of assault weapons, thus becoming the 10th US state to ban such weapons. Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill on April 25 prohibiting the manufacture, purchase and import of assault-style weapons. Mass Shootings: US President Joe Biden Renews Call To Ban Assault Weapons As Gun Violence Continues.

Assault Weapons Ban:

