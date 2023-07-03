After a Russian missile struck a pizza shop in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the distinguished Ukrainian author Victoria Amelina succumbed to her injuries. The war crimes expert is now the thirteenth victim of the attack. Kramatorsk is in Ukrainian hands but is adjacent to Ukrainian territory that is under Russian occupation. The missile struck the famed Ria Lounge in the city where Amelina, 37, was having dinner with a group of Colombian journalists and authors. The assault injured about 60 other people. Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed, Dozens of Towns Face Risk of Flooding as Reservoir Quickly Emptying Out Into Dnipro (See Pics and Videos).

Victoria Amelina Passes Away

BREAKING: The writer and war crimes researcher Victoria Amelina has died from the wounds she sustained from the Russian missile strike on a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk. pic.twitter.com/VyRQbJM71u — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 2, 2023

Novelist Victoria Amelina, who documented war crimes in Ukraine, has died of her injuries from a Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk pic.twitter.com/9bMlKcqlUa — BNO News (@BNONews) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)