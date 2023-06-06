Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine has been destroyed. According to videos and photos shared social media, Nova Kakhovka hydro-electric dam in southern Ukraine has been heavily damaged amid Ukraine's ongoing armed conflict with Russia. According to initial reports, a wave of water is expected to flood dozens of towns in the coming hours as the reservoir is quickly emptying out into the Dnipro. Ukraine Will Become NATO Member, Says Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine Destroyed

BREAKING: Video shows the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam in southern Ukraine has been destroyed pic.twitter.com/DePGbQUHRD — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

Dozens of Towns Face Risk of Flooding in Ukraine

With the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine destroyed, a wave of water is expected to flood dozens of towns in the coming hours pic.twitter.com/qLHDou2fv6 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

Kakhovka Reservoir Emptying Into Dnipro

A multi-hundred foot chunk of the Nova Kakhovka dam is gone, the Kakhovka Reservoir is quickly emptying out into the Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/265i1nbvAO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 6, 2023

Control Gates Suffers Major Harm

The turbine hall suffered major damage, and a number of the control gates are just gone pic.twitter.com/vr84JNUiZd — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 6, 2023

