A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the US for a few days Several videos have emerged on social media showing a Chinese surveillance device hovering over multiple states of the US. The state has summoned a Chinese diplomat over the balloon issue. Officials, however, have adviced President Joe Biden against shooting it down for fear the debris could pose a safety threat. Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering Over Western US, Pentagon Decides Not To Shoot It Down (Watch Video).

Video Shows China's 'Surveillance' Balloon Lingering Over Montana:

Video of the Chinese spy balloon as it flew over Montana pic.twitter.com/em6PHJzLzS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

US Summoned Chinese Diplomat:

U.S. State Department summons Chinese diplomat to deliver “very clear and stark message” about spy balloon over the U.S. - WSJ — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

Balloon is Size of 3 Buses:

The balloon is the size of 3 buses and includes a technology bay, according to ABC News https://t.co/nGakGLSTBU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

US Army Tracks Balloon:

Photo from KSVI-TV shows a massive Chinese spy balloon over Montana. The U.S. military is tracking it pic.twitter.com/BWUBERWO1J — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 2, 2023

