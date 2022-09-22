The United Airlines flight suffered a malfunction and was seen leaving sparks minutes after taking off from the Newark Airport in New Jersey here. The sparks and the falling debris can be seen clearly in the video as the plane swings mid-air. However, the pilots managed to land the plane safely by dumping fuel.

Sparks and falling debris from United Airlines flight:

WATCH: Sparks and falling debris as United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Airport. It dumped fuel and landed safely pic.twitter.com/qvk0Qe15r9 — BNO News (@BNONews) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)