Tesla is offering discounts on few of its key models in United States this month. Tesla is offering USD 7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the United States in December 2022. Elon Musk-led Tesla on its website showed that it is offering discounts in December. Tesla's move comes days after the US Treasury Department delayed restrictions on electric vehicles incentives. It is also anticipated that the move is also due to Elon Musk's controversial management of Twitter and the demand for Tesla is also softening due to price hike and inflation. Tesla Stock Plummets to Its Lowest, Elon Musk Blames Global Macroeconomic Condition.

Watch: Tesla Offering USD 7,500 Discounts on Model 3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

WATCH: Tesla is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles delivered in the United States this month, its website showed, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand https://t.co/Dl7SCapIM3 $TSLA pic.twitter.com/zgZZcw8e6p — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2022

