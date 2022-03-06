The Ukrainian army said on Sunday claimed that it had shot down a Russian aircraft as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour country entered its eleventh day. The unidentified aircraft was shot down over Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Unidentified aircraft, said to be Russian, shot down over Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d9RKnY1Toq — BNO News (@BNONews) March 6, 2022

