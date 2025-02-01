US President Donald Trump today, February 1, said that America conducted precision air strikes on a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists in Somalia. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Donald Trump said that he ordered precision military air strikes on the senior ISIS attack planner and the other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia this morning. "These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians," Trump's post read. He also said that the US military had targeted the ISIS attack planner for years, but former President Joe Biden and his "cronies" didn't act quickly enough to get the job done. "The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!" the post on X read. Donald Trump Fires US Director of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rohit Chopra in Latest Purge of Biden Administration Holdover.

Donald Trump Says US Airstrikes Killed ISIS Terrorists

This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2025

US Conducts Precision Air Strikes on Terrorists in Somalia

JUST IN: Trump says the U.S. conducted precision air strikes on a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists in Somalia — BNO News (@BNONews) February 1, 2025

