In a shocking viral moment, a Popeyes customer was horrified to discover a fried chicken head in her meal box. Sharing the video online, she exclaimed, “Why Popeyes gave me a whole chicken head, bro?” while zooming in on the beak and eye. The clip has since blown up across social media, leaving viewers disgusted and speechless. “My appetite’s gone,” she added with shock and disbelief. Michigan Woman Throws Boiling Coffee on McDonald’s Manager After Hour-Long Wait Over Canceled Order; Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Her as Video Goes Viral.

Popeyes Customer Finds Fried Chicken Head in Meal

🚨 POPEYES CUSTOMER FINDS A FRIED CHICKEN HEAD IN HER BOX “Why Popeyes gave me a whole chicken head, bro?” "This is the beak!" “Oh my God, it’s a chicken head. I am so done. Look at the chicken eye!” “My appetite’s gone. I can’t believe this.” Beak. Eye. Everything. How does… pic.twitter.com/sqUSVNNzf8 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

