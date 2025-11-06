A violent confrontation at a McDonald’s in Buena Vista Township, Michigan, unfolded when a woman threw scalding coffee on the restaurant’s manager after claiming she’d waited over an hour for a canceled order. Footage captured by another customer shows the suspect demanding a refund and apology before cursing and flinging the hot drink, burning the manager’s back and arm. Police released the video on Facebook, and within minutes, citizens identified the 48-year-old woman. However, officers have yet to locate her. Authorities have requested felony assault charges and urged the public’s assistance in tracking her down. Arizona Father Who Left Toddler to Die in Hot Car While Watching Porn and Playing Video Games Found Dead Days Before Prison Sentence.

Michigan Woman Hurls Boiling Coffee at McDonald’s Manager

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WEYI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

