Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, on Saturday declared that he was present within the army headquarters located in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia. He further claimed that his fighters had gained control over various military sites in the city. Prigozhin vowed to topple Russia’s military leadership and said he and thousands of his fighters were “ready to die.” Russian Intelligence Accuses Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of Mutiny for ‘Armed Rebellion’, Orders His Arrest.

Wagner Group Inside Rostov Army HQ, Says Prigozhin

NEW 🚨Wagner chief says he is inside Rostov army HQ, controls city’s military sites READ: https://t.co/NwrY3h0m0X pic.twitter.com/qgJQPVD0n6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 24, 2023

