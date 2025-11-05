Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani has made history by winning the 2025 New York City mayoral election. With this win, he is set to become the first Muslim and first South Asian to hold the city’s highest office. The closely watched race saw millions of New Yorkers cast their votes in what was considered a major political test during President Donald Trump’s second term. Mamdani defeated independent candidate and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, securing a decisive victory. Celebrating his victory, Mamdani shared a video on X featuring a subway announcement saying, “The next and last stop is City Hall,” ending with the message, “Zohran for New York City." NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Donald Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani a ‘Jew Hater’, Says Jewish People Supporting Him Are Stupid.

🚨Zohran Mamdani has won the mayor’s race for New York City. He becomes the first Muslim and first South Asian to serve as mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/kaAY9srEbr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2025

