US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 4, called Zohran Mamdani a ‘Jew hater’ and urged Jewish voters not to vote for him. "Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social. Zohran Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win the NYC mayoral election. NYC Mayor Election 2025: All Eyes on Zohran Mamdani As Donald Trump’s Shadow Looms Over New York City Mayoral Poll.

Zohran Mamdani Is a ‘Jew Hater’, Says Donald Trump

