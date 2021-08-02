Day 10 would be a very interesting day for India at the Tokyo Olympics as there would be opportunities for the athletes to add to the nation's medal tally in the competition. The focus in athletics would be on Kamalpreet Kaur, who would be competing in the discus throw final event. She would be gunning for a medal which would also be India's first in athletics in a very long time. The Indian women's hockey team would also be in action when they take on mighty Australia in the quarterfinals. Rani Rampal and co can draw inspiration from the performance by their male counterparts and head to the match on Monday, August 2. Also, Dutee Chand would be competing in the women's 200m Heat 1. The entire nation would be hoping for her to make it to the final. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Highlights Day 9: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally

India had their best day of the Tokyo Olympics so far on Day 9 as PV Sindhu etched her name in the record books, becoming the first Indian woman and only the third Indian to win two Olympic medals in individual sports. After being comprehensively defeated by Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinal, Sindhu regained composure to dish out a dominating performance, en route to her bronze medal against China's He Bingjiao. The Indian men's hockey team brought further joy to the nation by defeating Great Britain and reaching the semifinals after 49 long years. Although boxer Satish Kumar's exit was disappointing, one has to appreciate his gutsy attitude as he walked into the quarterfinal with stitches on his face.

Day 10 can also turn out to be an eventful one for India as Kamalpreet Kaur is the favourite to end up with a medal in the discus throw event. The Indian women's hockey team, who have recently found form, would hope to continue their good form against Australia in the quarterfinals.