Quarter 1, IND 0-0 AUS: India will find themselves unlucky to not take the lead in the first quarter against the perfect Australian side. However, India will take confidence from the opening 15-minute display and will be aiming to build on that.

Indian women's hockey team will be aiming to take a step closer to a medal at Olympics as they face Australia in the quarter-finals. You can check the live streaming details of the match here.India XI vs Australia

Dutee Chand has failed to make it into the Women's 200m semifinal after finishing last in her heat. Chand record season-best time of 23.85 but failed to advance to the next round.

Day 10 would be a very interesting day for India at the Tokyo Olympics as there would be opportunities for the athletes to add to the nation's medal tally in the competition. The focus in athletics would be on Kamalpreet Kaur, who would be competing in the discus throw final event. She would be gunning for a medal which would also be India's first in athletics in a very long time. The Indian women's hockey team would also be in action when they take on mighty Australia in the quarterfinals. Rani Rampal and co can draw inspiration from the performance by their male counterparts and head to the match on Monday, August 2. Also, Dutee Chand would be competing in the women's 200m Heat 1. The entire nation would be hoping for her to make it to the final. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Highlights Day 9: Look Back at Major Headlines, Match Results, Updated Medals Tally

India had their best day of the Tokyo Olympics so far on Day 9 as PV Sindhu etched her name in the record books, becoming the first Indian woman and only the third Indian to win two Olympic medals in individual sports. After being comprehensively defeated by Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinal, Sindhu regained composure to dish out a dominating performance, en route to her bronze medal against China's He Bingjiao. The Indian men's hockey team brought further joy to the nation by defeating Great Britain and reaching the semifinals after 49 long years. Although boxer Satish Kumar's exit was disappointing, one has to appreciate his gutsy attitude as he walked into the quarterfinal with stitches on his face.

Day 10 can also turn out to be an eventful one for India as Kamalpreet Kaur is the favourite to end up with a medal in the discus throw event. The Indian women's hockey team, who have recently found form, would hope to continue their good form against Australia in the quarterfinals.

 