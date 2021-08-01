Satish Kumar did display grit but in the third round, the World number 1 went into a defensive mode and walked away with the quarterfinals. He won the match 5-0.
In the second round, Satish Kumar displayed grit and a great fighting spiriting. There were a few blows slammed by the Indian boxer. However, the results didn't go in favour of Kumar.
Indian boxer Satish Kumar loses the first round to World number one Bakhodir Jalolov. The judges give him 9 points each.
India will be keeping their fingers crossed for Satish Kumar as the first round begins. Blue is Satish and red is Bakhodir Jalolov.
A win here for Satish Kumar and India is assured for yet another medal. Meanwhile, if you are looking out for the live streaming details of Satish Kumar's match, click here for the deets.
Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia has already reached Tokyo for Summer Games 2020.
Hello from Tokyo! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AkUnZrd4G7— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 31, 2021
So for India, hockey and badminton are the key events that will be played in the evening today. but we shall have Sumit Kumar in the boxing ring at around 9.36 AM.
Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics would be an interesting day as, after Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, two more Indians-shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Satish Kumar could secure medals for the country, bettering its' performance from the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Indian men's hockey team would also be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals. India have so far been an in-form side in Pool A but they would have to play their best game when they take on Great Britain on Sunday, August 1. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Highlights Day 8.
On Day 7, India started off on a disappointing note with archer Atanu Das, boxer Amit Panghal and discus thrower having had their campaigns ended in the Tokyo Olympics. But Kamalpreet Kaur raised hopes of the Indians as she secured a final berth by finishing second in the qualifying stage. While the whole of India wanted Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu to enter the finals of women's singles badminton, unfortunately, she suffered a crushing defeat to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. So did Pooja Rani, who was beaten by China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight boxing event. But India once again smiled when the women's hockey team made it to the quarter-finals after Ireland lost 0-2 to Great Britain.
Day 8 can turn out to be a historic day for India in the Olympics with athletes like PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, and the men's hockey team having the opportunities to attain glory in the biggest sporting event in all of the world.