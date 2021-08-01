Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics would be an interesting day as, after Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, two more Indians-shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Satish Kumar could secure medals for the country, bettering its' performance from the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Indian men's hockey team would also be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals. India have so far been an in-form side in Pool A but they would have to play their best game when they take on Great Britain on Sunday, August 1. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Highlights Day 8.

On Day 7, India started off on a disappointing note with archer Atanu Das, boxer Amit Panghal and discus thrower having had their campaigns ended in the Tokyo Olympics. But Kamalpreet Kaur raised hopes of the Indians as she secured a final berth by finishing second in the qualifying stage. While the whole of India wanted Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu to enter the finals of women's singles badminton, unfortunately, she suffered a crushing defeat to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying. So did Pooja Rani, who was beaten by China's Li Qian in the quarterfinals of the women's middleweight boxing event. But India once again smiled when the women's hockey team made it to the quarter-finals after Ireland lost 0-2 to Great Britain.

Day 8 can turn out to be a historic day for India in the Olympics with athletes like PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, and the men's hockey team having the opportunities to attain glory in the biggest sporting event in all of the world.