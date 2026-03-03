Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has returned home safely after being stuck in Dubai for three days after flight operations were suspended owing to escalating tensions in West Asia. Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open, which starts on Tuesday, and had a layover in Dubai on the way. But the two-time Olympic medallist was stranded at Dubai airport amid a major flight disruption triggered by the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation ‘Frightening’.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it’s time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," Sindhu posted on X.

PV Sindhu Reaches Home

Earlier, Sindhu shared her harrowing experience from Dubai on Monday, saying the last few hours have been "extremely tense" as there were "sounds of interceptions and explosions" very close to where she and her team were holed up at Dubai Airport.

While Sindhu missed out on her participation in the All England Open, where she was scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the opening round, some of her fellow shuttlers have managed to reach Birmingham without any travel issues.

On the other hand, the departure of the West Indies cricket team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions.

The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. Windies Cricket said that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised.

"CWI is working closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), relevant governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the earliest possible safe travel arrangements for the squad and support staff. The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority," it said in a statement.

Moreover, the Zimbabwe cricket team's return home from India after a successful ICC T20 World Cup has also been delayed because of the air travel disruptions caused by the crisis in the Middle East. Zimbabwe Cricket said it is waiting for the ICC to work out its contingency measures to secure alternative travel arrangements.

