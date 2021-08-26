26 Aug, 08:17 (IST) 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 2 Hi and welcome to the live blog for Day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. I am Dhairya bringing to you all the live updates.

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is finally up and running and after a memorable opening ceremony, the action has kickstarted in the competition. India didn't have a great time on the opening day of the action as para table tennis player Sonalben Madhubhai Patel, lost to China's Li Quan 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11, 4-11. Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, another para table tennis player faced defeat against China's Zhou Ying. She lost 3-11, 9-11, 2-11. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games: Check Out the Schedule, Indian Athletes & Other Details You Need to Know About.

Both Bhavina and Sonalben would be aiming to stage a comeback in their next group matches, which are to be played on Thursday (August 25). A lot of hopes would be pinned on the eighth-ranked Bhavina to overturn this defeat and keep India in contention for a medal as she would take on Britain's Megan Shackleton in the Women's Singles Class 4 Group A match. Sonalben would be competing in the Women's Singles Class 3 Group D Table-tennis event against South Korea's Lee Mi-Gyu.

India have sent her largest contingent of 54 athletes to the Paralympic Games this year in hope of replicating the success the Olympic athletes achieved earlier this month.