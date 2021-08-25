The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has just begun and the dazzling opening ceremony of the mega event obviously had athletes from all countries. The ceremony will end on September 6, 2021. This event too was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus. In this article, we shall bring to you the country-wise medal tally and of course the full table with the exact count of gold, silver and bronze medals. But that's in the latter part of the article. First, let's talk about how the event is placed and the number of athletes participating in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. So the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has witnessed participation from about 160 nations. Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Meet SOMEITY, The Official Mascot of Summer Games.

Apart from India, there are many other counties like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Armenia, the USA, China, Canada, South Korea and many others who will be actually hunting for that glory. In total 4,403 athletes (2,550 male/1,853 female) will compete across 22 sports and 23 disciplines and the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has even set a record for the same. This year's mega-event has witnessed the highest number of female participants. In total 1,853 female athletes will compete at Tokyo 2020. India has sent 54 athletes who will be competing in nine sports disciplines including Archery, Athletics (Track and Field), Badminton, Swimming, Weightlifting among others. Now, let's have a look at the medal tally below:

2020 Tokyo Paralympics Medal Table

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total -- Japan 0 0 0 0 -- India 0 0 0 0

The Tokyo Paralympics Committee informed that about 21 nations will not be participating in the mega event. This includes North Korea and Trinidad and Tobago. Brunei, North Korea, Turkmenistan and East Timor have been forced to withdraw due to either a "Government decision or limited Government support as informed by the committee.

