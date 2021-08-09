While we are still honouring the medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, we have yet another contingent who is gearing up to make us proud. Indian athletes will participate in the Paralympics 2020 event. Like the Tokyo 2020. this event too will be held in Tokyo. The event was scheduled to happen last year but owing to the global pandemic of the COVID-19 the megaevent got rescheduled to this year. In this article, we shall bring to you the schedule, details of Indian athletes and events they are participating in and much more. Paralympic Games Share Devendra Jhajharia’s Gold Medal Winning Javelin Throw Video in Rio After Neeraj Chopra’s Heroics in Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Watch Video).

So the Paralympics 2020 begins on August 24, 2021, and will come to an end on September 5, 2021. Just like the normal Olympics, this event too is held once in four years. This year we shall witness badminton and Taekwondo making their debut along with the regular sports. The ones participating in this event needs to have at least one of the following 10 eligible impairments: Impaired muscle power, Impaired passive range of movement, limb deficiency, Leg length difference, Short stature, Muscle tension,

Schedule:

Indian athletes at Paralympics 2020:

43 Indian athletes will be participating in 9 sports at Paralympics 2020.

India at Paralympics 2020

Archery:

So five Indian athletes will participate in Archery this year. Check out the details of the same below:

Men:

Harvinder Singh (Recurve individual open)

Vivek Chikara (Recurve individual open)

Rakesh Kumar (Compound individual open)

Shyam Sundar Swami (Compound individual open)

Women:

Jyoti Baliyan (Compound individual open)

Athletics

Around 17 athletes are participating in athletics which also includes one reserved player. These athletes have qualified on the basis of their performance in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai.

Men:

Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar (all javelin F-46),

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (both javelin F-64),

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhatti (all high jump T-63),

Amit Kumar and Dharambir (both club throw F-51),

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (both high jump T-47),

Sonam Rana (shot put F-57),

Navdeep (javelin F-41),

Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64),

Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw F-56),

Vinod Kumar (discus throw F-56),

Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57),

Arvind (shot put F-35),

Tek Chand (javelin F-54).

Women:

Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (both club throw F-51)

Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F-34)

Simran (100m T-13).

Reserve: Sandi Sanjay Sagar (men’s javelin F-64).

Badminton:

As we told you earlier, Badminton is making its debut this year at the Paralympics 2020. here are the players participating in the event.

Men:

Pramod Bhagat

Manoj Sarkar

Tarun Dhillon

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Krishna Nagar

Women:

Paul Parmar, Palak Kohli (Women’s doubles)

Para Canoeing:

This is the first time that any Indian athlete will participate in Para Canoeing at the Paralympics.

Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting:

We have only a couple of players participating in this category.

Men:

Jaideep Deswal (Men’s 65kgs)

Women:

Sakina Khatun (Women’s 50kgs)

Shooting:

The Indian shooters qualified for this event on the basis of their performance at the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Châteauroux, 2019 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, Al Ain, and 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships, Sydney.

Men:

Manish Narwal (10m air pistol)

Deepender Singh (10m air pistol)

Singhraj (10m air pistol)

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10m air rifle standing)

Deepak Saini (50m rifle positions, 10m air rifle standing)

Women:

Rubin Francis (10m air pistol)

Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle)

Mixed:

Rahul Jakhar, Akash (25m pistol)

Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash (50m pistol)

Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle)

Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu (50m air rifle)

Swimming:

Niranjan Mukundan (50m Butterfly)

Suyash Jadhav (50m Butterfly, 200m individual medley)

Table Tennis:

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo:

Aruna Singh Tomar (Women’s 44-49kgs)

The Live Streaming details of the Tokyo Paralympics are yet to be known. In the upcoming days, we shall be bringing all the other details related to the mega event.

