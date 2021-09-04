04 Sep, 08:09 (IST) 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live Updates Pramod Bhagat reaches the finals of badminton Paralympics 2020 and has assured India of yet another medal. He defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 2-0 and the scoreline reads 21-11, 21-16. This happened in 36 minutes

The Indian team has been sensational at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as they already have had their most successful multination event yet and will be looking to add further to the medals tally when the athletes take the field on the penultimate day of the Games. The athletics and badminton contingent will be in action aiming for podium finishes. Meanwhile, we bring you the Paralympics Games live updates and medal winners along with all the action. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated.

The Indian athletes have had an impressive outing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, overtaking India’s combined medal haul from 1968 to 2016 and the participating athletes will be aiming to add to that on the penultimate day. Team India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Schedule for September 4, 2021.

Harvinder Singh created history for the country as he became the first Indian to win a medal in Archery at the Paralympic Games as he secured a bronze medal in the Men’s Individual Open Recurve category.

Along with Harvinder Singh, Avani Lekhra also etched her name in the history books as she became the first Indian female to win two medals at the Paralympic Games. She won bronze in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event to add to her gold medal in the 10m Air rifle.

High jumper Praveen Kumar also added to India’s medal tally at the Games with a silver in Men’s High Jump T64 event. Kumar along with his podium finish also created an Asian record at the Paralympics with a score of 2.07 meters.