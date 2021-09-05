After four medals on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020, Indian athletes will be aiming to add to that tally on the final day of the multi-nation event. The Indian contingent have enjoyed a successful outing at the 16th Paralympic Games, winning a total of 17 medals, surpassing the combined tally from 1968 to 2016. Meanwhile, we bring you Paralympic Games live updates, medal winners along with all the action. Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Medal Tally Updated: Pramod Bhagat Wins Gold & Manoj Sarkar Clinches In Badminton Men's Event.

Indian athletes will have a number of opportunities to add to the already impressive medal tally as the shooting and badminton contingent will feature on the final day. Pramod Bhagat, who won Gold in singles badminton will hope to replace that feat in mixed double when he partners Palak Kohli in the bronze medal game.

Meanwhile, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar will be hoping to achieve a podium finish in their respective events as they feature in bronze and gold medal matches at the Paralympic Games in Badminton.

The shooting team will also hope to add to the medals tally but first need to make it to the finals. Sidhartha Babu, Deepak and Avani Lekhara will take the field in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification event with hopes of making it to the gold medal match.