Mamallapuam (TN), Aug 1: Great sportsmanship was displayed at the 44th Chess Olympiad on Sunday by a Jamaican player. Estonian chess player Kanep Meelis, 39, fainted while playing against Jamaican Shaw Jaden. Meelis was in a winning position when he fainted after Jaden's 39th move. He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was said to be stable. 44th Chess Olympiad Medal Tally: Full Team Rankings and Standings of FIDE 2022 Event in Chennai.

The Estonian fainted at about 7 p.m., about four hours after the third round started. Rather than letting the clock run out of time and win the game, Jaden offered a draw which was accepted by the team captain. Estonia won the match 3.5-0.5. According to FIDE, arbiter Geert Bailleul, a trained nurse, immediately attended to Meelis with the help of sector managers Omar Salama and Nebojsa Baralic.

