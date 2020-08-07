Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the prayers and support from the Indian sports fraternity after an Air India Express Plan with 191 people on board skidded off the runway and broke into two halves on Friday evening. The flight, which was returning from Dubai, overshot in the runway before skidding off while trying to land at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport. One of the pilots was reported to have died in the crash while at least 50 people were injured, including 15 in serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

Air India Express Flight IX-1344 Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode; Watch Devastating Videos After The Plane Broke Into Two Pieces.

“Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala,” Sachin said in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident.” Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Sachin Tendulkar Tweets on Air India Flight Accident

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020

Kohli too offered his condolences to the victims of the flight mishap and also said he was praying for those that have been affected by it. "Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode," said Kohli in his Tweet.

Virat Kohli Offers Condolences

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020

Rohit also joined in praying for the victims and said he was shocked by the news. “Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode,” the Indian limited-overs vice-captain tweeted.

Rohit Sharma Was Shocked By the News

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020

Former India international batsman, Manoj Tiwary too rallied in to pray and offer his support for the victims. “My heart goes out the ones who lost their lives and are injured in the crash landing of #airindia flight,” said the Bengal skipper. “My deepest condolences to the families of the affected ones.”

Manoj Tiwary Offers Condolences

My heart goes out the ones who lost their lives and are injured in the crash landing of #airindia flight. My deepest condolences to the families of the affected ones 🙏 #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/M8SBOS6HBF — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 7, 2020

Reports state that the Air India flight was about to land when the accident occurred amidst bad weather and heavy rain. There were 191 people on board the flight with 174 passengers, including 10 infants. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme and was returning with Indian passengers from Dubai.

