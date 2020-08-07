Kozhikode, August 7: Air India Express Dubai-Calicut Flight IX-1344 crashed after it skidded off the runway on Friday at Calicut airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode. More than 180 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. According to reports, three people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the incident, reported NDTV. Several horrifying of the crash surfaced on social media. The plane reported broke into two pieces.

Number of people were reportedly injured in the crash. Rescue operations are currently underway. Injured passengers were shifted to hospitals. The incident took place amid heavy rainfall in the state at 7:41 pm. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Videos of Horrifying Incident:

Visuals Outside  Karipur Airport:

Dubai-Calicut Air India Flight Skidded During Landing:

Three People Reportedly Died in The Crash:

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Several political leaders including, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grief over the tragic incident.

