Kozhikode, August 7: Air India Express Dubai-Calicut Flight IX-1344 crashed after it skidded off the runway on Friday at Calicut airport in Kerala’s Kozhikode. More than 180 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. According to reports, three people, including two pilots, lost their lives in the incident, reported NDTV. Several horrifying of the crash surfaced on social media. The plane reported broke into two pieces.

Number of people were reportedly injured in the crash. Rescue operations are currently underway. Injured passengers were shifted to hospitals. The incident took place amid heavy rainfall in the state at 7:41 pm. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Videos of Horrifying Incident:

Visuals Outside Karipur Airport:

#WATCH Kerala: Visuals from outside the Karipur Airport, after Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard skidded during landing at the airport. pic.twitter.com/hCimakcNRY — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Dubai-Calicut Air India Flight Skidded During Landing:

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard, skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/6zrcr7Jugg — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Three People Reportedly Died in The Crash:

Three people including pilot feared dead in Air India Express plane crash pic.twitter.com/97tLbOzDBA — Dr. B. Balagopal (@balunair99) August 7, 2020

Yaar India crash Video 😭 15 passengers died & more than 50 are missing in a plane crash in India. 191 people were on board in the plane. #AirIndiaExpress#AirIndia#airindiacrash pic.twitter.com/ntUZZHspTy — Kanai Mahanta (@TechnicalStarji) August 7, 2020

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Several political leaders including, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed grief over the tragic incident.

