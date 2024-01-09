India's best-performing athletes were conferred with national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, January 09, 2024. Indian sports experienced a very bright sporting year with players from all the sports winning one or multiple titles for the country. India also made history by winning over 100 medals in a single edition of Asian Games 2023. The Sports Ministry had already confirmed the nominations for the annual sports awards in December 2023. A total of 26 sportspersons received the Arjuna Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu. The list mostly features athletes from the Asian Games 2023 while Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was bestowed with the award after he finished as the leading wicket-taker of World Cup 2023 when India lost to Australia in the final. Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi and Others Receive Arjuna Award 2023 From President Droupadi Murmu.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Esha Singh, who both helped India win as many as 22 medals in shooting, also received the Arjuna Award. Naorem Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in Hangzhou, and she also features in the list. Ayhika Mukherjee, who won the bronze medal in women's doubles along with Sutirtha Mukherjee, is a part of the 26-member list as well. R Vaishali, the sister of 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, was also a part of the list.
Arjuna Award Winners 2023 List
|S. No.
|Name of the sportsperson
|Discipline
|1
|Shri Ojas Pravin Deotale
|Archery
|2
|Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami
|Archery
|3
|Shri Sreeshankar M
|Athletics
|4
|Ms Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|5
|Shri Mohameed Hussamuddin
|Boxing
|6
|Ms R Vaishali
|Chess
|7
|Shri Mohammed Shami
|Cricket
|8
|Shri Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|9
|Ms Divyakriti Singh
|Equestrian Dressage
|10
|Ms Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|11
|Shri Krishan Bahadur Pathak
|Hockey
|12
|Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu
|Hockey
|13
|Shri Pawan Kumar
|Kabaddi
|14
|Ms Ritu Negi
|Kabaddi
|15
|Ms Nasreen
|Kho-Kho
|16
|Ms Pinki
|Lawn Bowls
|17
|Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
|Shooting
|18
|Ms Esha Singh
|Shooting
|19
|Shri Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
|Squash
|20
|Ms Ayhika Mukherjee
|Table Tennis
|21
|Shri Sunil Kumar
|Wrestling
|22
|Ms Antim
|Wrestling
|23
|Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|24
|Ms Sheetal Devi
|Para Archery
|25
|Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy
|Blind Cricket
|26
|Ms Prachi Yadav
|Para Canoeing
The Arjuna Awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was postponed because of the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 08 last year.
