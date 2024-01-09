India's best-performing athletes were conferred with national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday, January 09, 2024. Indian sports experienced a very bright sporting year with players from all the sports winning one or multiple titles for the country. India also made history by winning over 100 medals in a single edition of Asian Games 2023. The Sports Ministry had already confirmed the nominations for the annual sports awards in December 2023. A total of 26 sportspersons received the Arjuna Award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu. The list mostly features athletes from the Asian Games 2023 while Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was bestowed with the award after he finished as the leading wicket-taker of World Cup 2023 when India lost to Australia in the final. Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi and Others Receive Arjuna Award 2023 From President Droupadi Murmu.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Esha Singh, who both helped India win as many as 22 medals in shooting, also received the Arjuna Award. Naorem Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in Hangzhou, and she also features in the list. Ayhika Mukherjee, who won the bronze medal in women's doubles along with Sutirtha Mukherjee, is a part of the 26-member list as well. R Vaishali, the sister of 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, was also a part of the list.

Arjuna Award Winners 2023 List

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1 Shri Ojas Pravin Deotale Archery 2 Ms Aditi Gopichand Swami Archery 3 Shri Sreeshankar M Athletics 4 Ms Parul Chaudhary Athletics 5 Shri Mohameed Hussamuddin Boxing 6 Ms R Vaishali Chess 7 Shri Mohammed Shami Cricket 8 Shri Anush Agarwalla Equestrian 9 Ms Divyakriti Singh Equestrian Dressage 10 Ms Diksha Dagar Golf 11 Shri Krishan Bahadur Pathak Hockey 12 Ms Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu Hockey 13 Shri Pawan Kumar Kabaddi 14 Ms Ritu Negi Kabaddi 15 Ms Nasreen Kho-Kho 16 Ms Pinki Lawn Bowls 17 Shri Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Shooting 18 Ms Esha Singh Shooting 19 Shri Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Squash 20 Ms Ayhika Mukherjee Table Tennis 21 Shri Sunil Kumar Wrestling 22 Ms Antim Wrestling 23 Ms Naorem Roshibina Devi Wushu 24 Ms Sheetal Devi Para Archery 25 Shri Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy Blind Cricket 26 Ms Prachi Yadav Para Canoeing

The Arjuna Awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was postponed because of the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 to October 08 last year.

