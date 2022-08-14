The BWF World Championship, also known as the World Badminton Championships, is one of the most prestigious badminton tournaments. The winners of the tournament are awarded gold medals and are regarded as the world champions. The tournament is organized by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) previously known as (IBF) International badminton federation. PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Pulls Out of World Championships 2022 Due to Injury Concern

The first world championship was held in Malmo, Sweden, in 1977 and was hosted once every three years. The event was turned biennial in 1983 as the IBF and BWF faced difficulties hosting the tournament consecutively and it carried on until 2005. In 2006 they made a decision that the tournament will be held annually. This being the 27th edition of the BWF world championship is going to be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 22 to 28, 2022. A total of 364 athletes from 46 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

In the 2022 BWF world championship, India has sent a 27-member squad, which includes seven singles players and 10 doubles pairs to take part in the action. So far India has won a total of 12 medals, including 1 gold, 4 silvers, and 7 bronze in their previous years. The first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the World Championship was PV Sindhu in 2019.

Indian singles' players who will be in action at BWF World Championships 2022:

Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy.

Women's singles - Malvika Bansode and Saina Nehwal.

Indian doubles' players who will be in action at BWF World Championships 2022:

Men's doubles - MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, Manu Attiri and b Summeth Ready, Krishna Prasad and Vrinushvardhan Goud, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Women’s doubles - Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam.

Mixed doubles - Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan and Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto.

After their amazing performances at the 2022 Birmingham Games, the Indian shutters are once again on a journey to prove themselves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).