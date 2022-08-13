PV Sindhu pulled out from upcoming Badminton world Championships 2022 due to an injury scare. The ace Indian shuttler, who recently won gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's Singles took to Twitter to announced her withdrawal from the upcoming global event.

Check PV Sindhu's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)