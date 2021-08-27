Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel has registered a win in three sets and made her way into the Quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. She went on to beat Joyce De Oliveira in the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).