Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel has registered a win in three sets and made her way into the Quarterfinals of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. She went on to beat Joyce De Oliveira in the match.

Great news for 🇮🇳 sports fans@BhavinaPatel6 wins #ParaTableTennis Class 4 Round of 16 match 3-0 against #BRA Joyce De Oliveira and advances to Quarterfinal She will play next at 3:50 PM (IST) today. Many congratulations to our champ!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/V2HLlJ8wuj — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

