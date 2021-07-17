The British GP 2021 brings us the first contest of the historic Sprint Race which will be held later today at the Silverstone Circuit. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. On Friday, the contest witnessed the Free Practice 1 and Qualifying Round. The Qualifying Round witnessed Lewis Hamilton being on the winning side as he was 0.75 seconds quicker than Max Verstappen. He also won the Speed Kings trophy. Lewis Hamilton Pips Max Verstappen at British GP 2021, Qualifying Round, Mercedes Star Thanks Fans (Watch Videos).

In fact, he thanked his fans for the kind of support rendered to him. He posted a video of himself thanking the fans. Since this is his home circuit, the fans are wanting him to walk away with a win. The last time Hamilton won the tournament was in May 2021 where he walked away with a win with 25 points. Post which, Red Bull has been dominating the circuit. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When Is British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 2 & Sprint Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Free Practice Session 2 & Sprint Race will take place at the Silverstone Circuit in UK on July 17, 2021 (Saturday). The practice session will be held at 4:30 pm IST and the Sprint Race at 09.00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of British GP 2021, Free Practice Session 2 & Sprint Race on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of F1 races in India and will be streaming the British Grand Prix 2021 race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of British GP 2021, Free Practice Session 2 & Sprint Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the British GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

