Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield made history for her team during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against India, becoming the youngest player to hit a century in a Women's World Cup knockout match and the second-youngest centurion for Australia in the tournament's history. After Australia elected to bat first at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Litchfield, along with an experienced Ellyse Perry, helped the Aussies overcome the early loss of captain Alyssa Healy, smashing 119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes. Phoebe Litchfield also became the fastest centurion in ICC Women's World Cup knockouts, off 77 balls. Who is Phoebe Litchfield? Know All About 22-Year-Old Australian Women's Cricket Team Opener Who Smashed Century in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Her runs came at a strike rate of 127.95. She continued her golden run against India, having scored 627 runs against them in nine innings at an average of 69.66, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 119. She has never been dismissed for below 25 by India in women's ODIs.

She has joined the company of skipper Healy (170 against England in the 2022 WC final and 129 against WI in the 2022 semifinal) and Karen Rolton (107* against India in the 2005 edition final) as the third Aussie to score a century in a 50-over World Cup knockout match. At the age of 22 years and 195 days, she is the second-youngest Aussie to have a century in women's WC. Phoebe Litchfield Wicket Video: Watch Amanjot Kaur Castle Australia Women's Cricket Team Opener After Her Century in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Coming to the match, Australia were 338 all out in 49.5 overs. Apart from Phoebe Litchfield's blazing ton, Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63). For India, Sree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were the best bowlers.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Playing XI

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt. (ANI)