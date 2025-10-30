Phoebe Litchfield struck a tremendous century during the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The 22-year-old left-handed batter smacked a total of 119 runs in the semi-final fixture, helping the Aussies post a wonderful total, batting first. Besides the singles and doubles, Litchfield's 119-run knock also consisted of 17 fours and 3 sixes. The youngster must be proud of her innings, after all, it came at a strike rate of 127.96, as she got out, bowled from a delivery by Amanjot Kaur. 'Female Version of Travis Head' Fans React to Phoebe Litchfield's 93-Ball 119 During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

Hitting this praise-worthy knock, Phoebe Litchfield has already etched her name in the books of history. The player has become the youngest to score a century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout match and also the second-youngest centurion for the Australia women's national cricket team in the history of the competition. With this 119-run knock off just 93 balls, she has also completed 300+ runs in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. To know more about the record breaker Phoebe Litchfield, read below.

Phoebe Litchfield Quick Facts

#Phoebe Litchfield was born on April 19, 2003

#Phoebe Litchfield made her debut for the Australia women's national cricket team on December 11, 2022, against India, at the DY Patil

#Phoebe Litchfield made her Test debut on June 22, 2023, against England in Nottingham

#Phoebe Litchfield made her first ODI for the Aussies on January 16, 2023, against Pakistan, in Brisbane

#At the Age of 22 years and 195 days, Phoebe Litchfield became the second-youngest centurion for Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, on October 30, against India.

#Phoebe Litchfield is also the youngest to score a century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout match, scoring 119 runs in the 2025 edition semi-final against the Women in Blue

#Phoebe Litchfield also plays in WPL for Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield Wicket Video: Watch Amanjot Kaur Castle Australia Women's Cricket Team Opener After Her Century in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

It's poetic indeed. The 22-year-old Phoebe Litchfield etches history by becoming the youngest to score a century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout match and also the second-youngest centurion for the Australia women's national cricket team in the history of the competition, at the DY Patil Sports Academy. This is the same venue where she made her international debut, in an ODI match against India in 2022. With 300+runs in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, she is also one of the top run-getters in this edition.

