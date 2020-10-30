Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers released his new music video 'THE FLAME' in collaboration with singer-songwriter Karen Zoid and Ndlovu Youth Choir. The song celebrates human spirit and boosts up the morale of South African people after a tough year amid COVID-19 pandemic. Many fellow cricketers including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal also starred in the video which was released on Friday (October 30). As the cricket stars were seen mouthing the lyrics of the song, De Villiers thanked them for 'leaving their comfort zones' while sharing the video on Twitter. Virat Kohli Recalls School Days While Sharing Picture With AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal.

"We're all so different, but united we form the perfect picture!" De Villiers wrote while unveiling the song on social media. The motivation behind the track was to spread positivity among the people who are tackling numerous problems in their daily lives. AB de Villiers’ Sixes Land Outside Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"We want to inspire, to carry a message and help make a difference in the lives of people. During our writing sessions, I spent a lot of time thinking about the challenges I had faced as a cricket player and the parallels with everyday life. At the time we had no idea Covid was on the cards, but regardless, we felt the world needed a positive message," De Villiers was quoted as saying by News24.

Meanwhile, De Villiers is currently in UAE and is eyeing to guide RCB to their maiden title. With 339 runs from 12 games, the Proteas dasher has played a crucial role in Bangalore's impressive campaign so far, but the challenge will get intense as the tournament is at its fag end. Meanwhile, RCB need just one victory from their remaining two games to secure a playoff berth, but they shouldn't be complacent after losing their previous two games.

